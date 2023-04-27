Montana transgender legislator silenced after 'blood on your hands' comment

Montana statehouse Republicans on Wednesday silenced Democratic transgender legislator Zooey Zephyr from floor debates for breaking decorum after she said lawmakers who backed a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for minors would have "blood on your hands."

Under the motion that passed with a vote of 68-32, Zephyr will be allowed to vote but is barred from the House floor, anteroom or gallery for the remainder of the legislative session, scheduled to end on May 10.

The discord in Montana - which has garnered national attention amid an escalating culture war in the US over issues like transgender rights - has brewed since an April 18 debate over Senate Bill 99. The state measure seeks to ban transgender healthcare treatments for minors, including puberty blockers and hormones.

Zephyr, a first-term representative from Missoula, said in the debate that denying such care was "tantamount to torture," and that a ban would lead to more suicides.