Ten killed in shooting near Los Angeles during Lunar New Year party

A man fatally shot 10 people and injured at least 10 others at a ballroom dance hall during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration late on Saturday near Los Angeles before fleeing the scene, police said.

The shooter, still at large 12 hours after the attack in the city of Monterey Park, was believed to be an Asian man between 30 and 50 years old based on descriptions from eyewitnesses, law enforcement officials said.

"We need to get this person off the street as soon as possible," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters at a Sunday morning news conference in Monterey Park, home to one of the largest Asian American communities in the United States.

Earlier on Sunday morning, the sheriff's department said it did not know whether the attack was racially motivated. Five of the victims were male and five were female, Luna said. Their identities have not been made public.

Luna later released images of the suspect apparently taken from surveillance camera footage showing him wearing spectacles, dressed in a dark jacket and a dark beanie hat with white stripes. The sheriff's department said it was releasing the images in an attempt to identify the suspect and that he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Police about 20 miles (34 km) away in Torrance, California, used armored vehicles to surround a white cargo van that may be connected to the shooting suspect, officials said. Television images showed a body slumped over the steering wheel of that van.

Luna said at a briefing earlier on Sunday afternoon that a man resembling the suspect had been seen in Torrance and police believed there was a person inside the vehicle.

"We don't know their condition," he said. "Could it be our suspect? Possibly."