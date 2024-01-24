Biden write-in campaign wins easily in New Hampshire

US President Joe Biden won an unusual Democratic write-in vote in New Hampshire's primary election on Tuesday, an important display of political strength, despite his name not being on the ballot.

Edison Research projected Biden the winner over two Democrats whose names were actually on the ballot - US Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

The victory for the incumbent president was the end product of a fervent write-in campaign orchestrated by New Hampshire Democrats, who were troubled by the national party's decision to send the state's first-in-the-nation primary election to more diverse South Carolina.

"I want to thank all those who wrote my name in this evening in New Hampshire. It was a historic demonstration of commitment to our democratic process," Biden said in a statement.

At a watch party by organisers of the write-in campaign, some in the audience booed when the speakers noted that New Hampshire's proud tradition of vetting Democratic candidates had been ended by the Democratic National Committee. But the crowd cheered when it appeared Biden was going to do well. Matt Wilhelm, a Democratic state representative, said the write-in campaign was "certainly unconventional," but effective. "Together we sent a clear message that we are going to fight for our democracy, we are going to fight for our fundamental freedoms and we are going to fight to re-elect Joe Biden in November," he said.