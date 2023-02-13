US military brings down flying object over Lake Huron

US military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert.

It was the fourth flying object to be shot down over North America by a US missile in a little more than a week.

US Air Force General Glen VanHerck, who is tasked with safeguarding US airspace, told reporters that the military has not been able to identify what the three most recent objects are, how they stay aloft, or where they are coming from.

"We're calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason," VanHerck, head of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Northern Command, said.

Asked if he's ruled out extraterrestrials, VanHerck said he had not ruled out anything yet.

"I'll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out," he said.

Another defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, subsequently said the military had not seen any evidence that the objects were extraterrestrial.

On President Joe Biden's order, a US F-16 fighter shot down the object at 2:42 pm local time over Lake Huron on the US-Canada border, Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in an official statement.

Though it did not pose a military threat, the object could have potentially interfered with domestic air traffic as it was travelling at 20,000 feet (6,100 m), and it might have had surveillance capabilities, Ryder said.