Memphis police fire another officer in Tyre Nichols' death

Memphis police on Friday fired a sixth officer involved in the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by officers in the Tennessee city last month.

The Memphis Police Department identified the officer as Preston Hemphill, saying in a statement that Hemphill violated department policies on personal conduct, truthfulness, and compliance with regulations regarding the use of a Taser, among other violations.

Five other officers, all Black, have previously been fired and charged with second-degree murder over the death of Nichols, the latest in a series of African-American victims whose deaths have fueled a national debate about race and police brutality.