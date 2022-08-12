Polio virus found in New York City wastewater, suggesting local transmission

"The NYC Heath Department and the New York State Department of Health have identified poliovirus in sewage in NYC, suggesting local transmission of the virus," the city's health department said in a statement on Friday.

"Polio can lead to paralysis and even death. We urge unvaccinated New Yorkers to get vaccinated now."

The identification comes weeks after a case of polio in an adult was made public on Jul 21 in Rockland County, marking the nation's first confirmed case in nearly 10 years.