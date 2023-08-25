US sues SpaceX, alleges hiring discrimination against asylum seekers, refugees

The Justice Department also pointed to online posts from the company's billionaire owner Musk as example of "discriminatory public statements."

The lawsuit cited a June 2020 post on X, formerly called Twitter, by CEO Musk to his then 36 million followers that said: "US law requires at least a green card to be hired at SpaceX, as rockets are advanced weapons technology."

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

"Our investigation found that SpaceX failed to fairly consider or hire asylees and refugees because of their citizenship status and imposed what amounted to a ban on their hire regardless of their qualification, in violation of federal law," said US Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s civil rights division.

Clarke also said SpaceX recruiters and high-level officials "actively discouraged" asylum seekers and refugees from seeking work opportunities at the company.

The United States seeks fair consideration and back pay for asylum seekers and refugees who were deterred or denied employment at SpaceX due to the alleged discrimination, the Justice Department said.