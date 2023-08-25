County of Maui sues Hawaiian Electric for negligence leading to fires

The "severe and catastrophic" losses from the wildfires "could have easily been prevented" if the utility had implemented a plan to shut off power, the county said.



Hawaiian Electric did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



The lawsuit filed in state court asks for an unspecified amount in damages to compensate for losses sustained by the county during the fires, including property damage and the costs of fire suppression. Early estimates of the damage have been pegged as high as $5 billion for one of the fires, which burned through Lahaina.



The county's lawsuit came after the utility provider's shareholders earlier on Thursday filed their own lawsuit in a San Francisco federal court, alleging the company's failure to disclose important information about its wildfire prevention and safety protocols.



Shareholders claimed they suffered "significant losses and damages" due to the company's "wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of its securities," according to the court filing.