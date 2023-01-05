Peru police use tear gas to clear protests after Machu Picchu evacuated

Boluarte, a former vice president who assumed power shortly after Castillo's removal, has proposed bringing forward the next general elections.

Television footage earlier on Wednesday showed police and the army guarding headquarters of public institutions in some areas where protests were planned, including Ayacucho, a region with the highest number of victims in the December demonstrations.

On Tuesday, thousands of people had marched in Lima and elsewhere demanding "peace and tranquillity."

Boluarte installed on Wednesday morning a "Monitoring and Crisis Control" center, together with the defence and interior ministers.

"I call for peace, calm, and unity to boost the development of the homeland," she said in a speech.

Sergio Belloso, the vice-president of Peru's hotels and restaurants association, said the lack of tourists in 2022 caused by the political and social crisis had cost the country some $2.5 billion.