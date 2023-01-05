    বাংলা

    Peru police use tear gas to clear protests after Machu Picchu evacuated

    Thousands took to the streets two weeks after a wave of deadly protests over the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Jan 2023, 05:51 AM
    Updated : 5 Jan 2023, 05:51 AM

    Police used tear gas to disperse protesters trying to approach Peru's Congress headquarters on Wednesday, as thousands took to the streets two weeks after a wave of deadly protests over the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo.

    By early evening, there were no reports of clashes with police, who closed off access to Congress, though transport authorities reported 35 blockade points across the country.

    Almost two dozen died in protests across the country last month.

    On Wednesday, protesters marched in Lima and Arequipa, many carrying the country's red-and-white flag, and demanded the resignation of current President Dina Boluarte, closure of Congress, changes to the constitution and Castillo's release.

    Meanwhile, authorities said trains to the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu had been suspended, a day after some 2,062 tourists were evacuated.

    Prime Minister Alberto Otarola had earlier called for demonstrations to be peaceful.

    Authorities had "scrupulously complied" with Boluarte's instructions to use force prudently, Defense Minister Jorge Chavez told local news outlet RPP.

    Castillo is serving 18-month pretrial detention while he is investigated for "rebellion," a charge the former president denies. He was ousted after he tried to illegally dissolve Congress and reorganize the judiciary.

    Boluarte, a former vice president who assumed power shortly after Castillo's removal, has proposed bringing forward the next general elections.

    Television footage earlier on Wednesday showed police and the army guarding headquarters of public institutions in some areas where protests were planned, including Ayacucho, a region with the highest number of victims in the December demonstrations.

    On Tuesday, thousands of people had marched in Lima and elsewhere demanding "peace and tranquillity."

    Boluarte installed on Wednesday morning a "Monitoring and Crisis Control" center, together with the defence and interior ministers.

    "I call for peace, calm, and unity to boost the development of the homeland," she said in a speech.

    Sergio Belloso, the vice-president of Peru's hotels and restaurants association, said the lack of tourists in 2022 caused by the political and social crisis had cost the country some $2.5 billion.

    RELATED STORIES
    Members of the US House of Representatives gather for a fourth round of voting for a new House Speaker on the second day of the 118th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 4, 2023.
    McCarthy fails for 2nd day to win US House speaker vote
    After three failed votes and a round of closed-door talks, McCarthy appeared no closer to securing the post of House speaker
    A government official talks to migrants waiting to regularize their migration status outside Mexico's Commission for Refugee Assistance (COMAR) in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico January 3, 2023.
    Migrants crowd Mexico's refugee offices fearing US policy change
    Last month, the US Supreme Court said it would maintain a COVID-19 era measure for expediting expulsions of undocumented migrants to Mexico
    Megan Hess, owner of Donor Services, is pictured during an interview in Montrose, Colorado, US, May 23, 2016 in this still image from video.
    Former US funeral home owner to be jailed for selling body parts
    Hess and her mother Koch used their funeral home at times to essentially steal bodies and body parts using fraudulent and forged donor forms
    A group of Migrants from Cuba walk towards Border Patrol officers after wading across the Rio Grande as US border cities brace for an influx of asylum seekers when COVID-era Title 42 migration restrictions are set to end, in Eagle Pass, Texas, US December 18, 2022.
    Cuban influx forces US Park Service to close Florida islands
    Cuba is experiencing a historic exodus of people fleeing the Communist-governed island nation amid extended economic hardship

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher