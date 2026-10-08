October 09, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

CNN, MS NOW, Politico to urge judge to block White House ban long-term

The legal battle comes weeks before the Nov 3 midterm elections, with Trump's approval ratings at the lowest of his political career

CNN, MS NOW, Politico to urge judge to block White House ban long-term
A reporter from Real America's Voice News, after the White House has blocked CNN from traveling with President Donald Trump on Air Force One for a trip on Saturday to Tennessee, and other media members stand next to Air Force One with a US military transport helicopter seen in the background at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, Sept 26, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters

Published : 08 Oct 2026, 05:49 PM

Updated : 08 Oct 2026, 05:49 PM

CNN, MS NOW and Politico are due in Washington federal court on Thursday as they urge a judge to extend their protection against being banned from the White House on President Donald Trump’s order.

Trump’s revocation of the outlets’ access for publishing what he said was “FAKE NEWS” was the latest escalation of his pressure campaign against media coverage he dislikes. He said he might ban other outlets but was unsure it would hold up in court.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly temporarily blocked the ban on Sept 24, finding it likely violated the outlets’ right to fair treatment under the Constitution's Fifth Amendment.

He did not rule on the outlets’ claim that the ban violated their First Amendment free speech rights.

The outlets have asked for an order blocking the ban until a final ruling.

They say the revocation of their passes was unlawful retaliation for their coverage and accused the administration of coming up with meritless national security concerns to justify the ban.

Justice Department lawyers say the outlets endangered national security by publishing classified information, citing stories about construction of Trump's White House ballroom and turnout at the recent Republican midterm convention.

Kelly was sceptical of the government’s arguments at a Sept 23 hearing. Kelly blocked Trump during his first term from revoking CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s White House pass, finding the decision was not transparent or fair.

The legal battle comes just weeks before the Nov 3 midterm elections in which Trump's fellow Republicans are fighting to retain control of Congress. Trump's job approval ratings are at the lowest of his political career in opinion polls amid concerns over the Iran war and inflation.

Related Stories
White House restores access to CNN, MS NOW, Politico
White House restores access to CNN, MS NOW, Politico
Judge blocks Trump’s White House media ban
Judge blocks Trump’s White House media ban
Trump's White House media ban faces legal challenge
Trump&#039;s White House media ban faces legal challenge
White House denies access to CNN, MS NOW and Politico
White House denies access to CNN, MS NOW and Politico
Read More
Can’t deport people to Bangladesh on suspicion: Kolkata High Court
Can’t deport people to Bangladesh on suspicion: Kolkata High Court
US officials defend ICE shooting of New York man
US officials defend ICE shooting of New York man
US sanctions ICC after Nobel win
US sanctions ICC after Nobel win
Autumn rain cools Bangladesh, but winter chill still far off
Autumn rain cools Bangladesh, but winter chill still far off
Read More
Opinion

Shahed Alam

Can high spectrum price ensure an inclusive digital future?
Shahed Alam

Jamie McGeever

Can Wall Street keep partying while bond markets burn?
Jamie McGeever

Debarati Guha

The friend who crossed borders for me
Debarati Guha

Manishi Raychaudhuri

India-China thaw faces major economic tests
Manishi Raychaudhuri
Read More