Cuban influx forces US Park Service to close Florida islands

The US National Park Service closed Dry Tortugas National Park off the Florida Keys for several days starting on Monday after 300 immigrants had arrived on the islands in recent days, overwhelming first responders.

"Like elsewhere in the Florida Keys, the park has recently seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba and landing on the islands of Dry Tortugas National Park," the Park Service said in a statement announcing the closure to the public.

Cuba is experiencing a historic exodus of people fleeing the Communist-governed island nation amid extended economic hardship. While most seek overland routes to the United States through Central America and Mexico, others navigate the Caribbean Sea in makeshift vessels.