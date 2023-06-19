Does secretive Cuba base host Chinese spy station? US thinks so

Just outside the sleepy Cuban village of Bejucal, a winding track, rutted with potholes and losing ground to the jungle, ends at a barbed wire fence. A sign warns: "KEEP OUT, MILITARY ZONE."

What lies beyond remains largely a mystery, though the US government has long suspected that China runs an intelligence gathering operation in this village that once hid Soviet nuclear warheads.

A Reuters reporter traveled to Bejucal this week, gaining rare access to the area around the site that remains an enigma, even for locals, but that has come under scrutiny after the Biden administration said Beijing may be using the island as a spying post.

The question of Chinese spying from Cuba was renewed last week following a Wall Street Journal report. The newspaper cited US officials saying a new effort by China's security services was underway on the island. It comes at a time when US-China relations have sunk to the lowest in decades.

Reuters saw large parabolic antennas high on a ridge above town, partially obscured by a hillside of royal palms. A rusted white metal dome, of the type that houses antennas, hovered over dark jungle, decorated on its flanks with cryptic black triangles, some inverted. Unidentified men on motorcycles, dressed in civilian clothes, photographed reporters as they worked.

The United States believes the little-known base, just 116 miles (187 km) from Key West, Florida is used to intercept US electronic communications, according to a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) document from November 2022.

"(China's Communist Party) maintains physical presences at Soviet-era intelligence facilities at Bejucal in what appears to be a signals intelligence collection operation," the FCC document says, citing a 2018 report by the US-ChinaEconomic and Security Review Commission.