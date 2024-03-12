Prosecutor to defend Biden 'poor memory' report to House panel

Hur's report said he would not seek charges against Biden for retaining classified documents after leaving office as vice president in 2017, but drew anger from the White House for its depiction of Biden.

"We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," the report said.

Biden, the oldest person to hold the office of the US president in history, lashed out against the characterization in public remarks, saying his memory was fine, and Vice President Kamala Harris called it politically motivated.

Trump, 77, is facing multiple criminal prosecutions, including one over his own mishandling of classified documents.

Trump and allies have accused the Justice Department of having a double standard, but prosecutors said Trump actively obstructed their search for the documents and did not cooperate with the investigation into them. Hur said Biden was generally cooperative with the probe.

Hur was appointed as a US attorney by Trump and made special counsel by Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland after Biden's documents surfaced.

House Republicans have requested underlying documents related to the probe, but have said the Justice Department has not complied.

House Republicans allege that Biden and his family improperly profited from policy decisions Biden participated in as vice president in 2009-17, though they have so far not released any evidence showing that Biden benefited financially. The White House has denied wrongdoing.

House Republicans have invited Biden's son Hunter Biden to a public hearing on Mar 20, but it is not clear whether the younger Biden will participate.