    Five dead after shooting attack in downtown Louisville

    Police activity was seen near a bank in the downtown area of the US city of 625,000 people

    Brendan O'BrienReuters
    Published : 10 April 2023, 02:14 PM
    Updated : 10 April 2023, 02:14 PM

    Five people were dead after a shooting attack in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, near its Slugger Field baseball stadium on Monday, the city's police department said.

    A short while after confirming the attack, police said in a statement that the shooter had been "neutralized" and was no longer a threat, without giving further details. It was unclear whether the shooter was among the five dead.

    The department said there were multiple casualties and warned people to stay away from the area. The FBI said its agents had responded to the scene.

    Police activity was seen near a bank in the downtown area of the city of 625,000 people.

    "I was at the stoplight, and the first thing that I saw -- there was a guy across the street at the intersection and he was lying down at the entrance to a hotel," an eyewitness told WDRB, a local Fox TV affiliate.

    Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was headed to the city in response to the shooting.

