Canada on track to exceed lofty 2022 immigration target

Canada is on track to exceed its immigration goal of granting permanent residency to more than 430,000 people in 2022, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Wednesday.

Fraser, speaking to reporters in Vancouver, also announced a plan to hire up to 1,250 workers to tackle a record high number of immigration applicants.

Canada, which depends on immigration to drive its economy and support an aging population, has been ramping up annual immigration and has a goal of adding 451,000 permanent residents in 2024.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has relied on immigration to boost the Canadian economy since coming to power in 2015, setting an annual target of about 1 percent of the country's population.