Brazil police violence reignites after deadly Rio, Sao Paulo raids

Police in Rio de Janeiro killed at least nine people in a raid on Wednesday, in the latest example of deadly violence by Brazil's security officials after 16 people died at the hands of Sao Paulo state police earlier this week.

Brazil, the country with the highest number of murders in the world, is also home to some of the planet's most deadly police forces. They regularly do battle with the drug gangs and self-defence militias who have colonised many of Brazil's poor working class neighbourhoods, or favelas.

Police in Rio said they were attacked by armed assailants during Wednesday's operation in the Penha neighbourhood. Nine of the alleged gangsters were killed while one officer was hospitalised, police said.