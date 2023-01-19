Mexico agents find 269 migrants in trailer near southern border

Many migrants pass through Tuxtla on their journey to escape poverty and violence elsewhere in Latin America. The city has been the site of deadly accidents, including the death of more than 50 mostly Central American migrants a year ago when a trailer overturned while rounding a sharp curve.

Nearly all of the 269 migrants discovered by the authorities were from Guatemala, although there were also three from El Salvador, three from Ecuador and two from Honduras, according to the statement. It added that 20 of the travellers were unaccompanied minors.

The migrants were taken to the immigration institute's offices to determine their status.