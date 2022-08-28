Brazil court frees German consul arrested over husband's death

His release, confirmed by Rio de Janeiro's state department of prisons, came after Judge Rosa Helena Guita ruled that prosecutors missed the initial deadline to present charges.

In her Aug 25 decision, Guita cited a clear "excess of time limit for a criminal action to be filed, noting that "no charges had been filed so far, nine days after the 10-day legal deadline expired."

The Rio de Janeiro prosecutor's office said in a statement to Reuters that it had not yet been summoned to file charges.