US Secretary of State Blinken: Allies share 'deep concern' about Sudan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday there is a "shared deep concern" among allies about the fighting in Sudan and a view that it should stop immediately and the sides return to talks.

Fighting erupted in Sudan on Saturday between army units and a rival paramilitary force, with at least 97 civilians killed and the army appearing to gain the upper hand on Sunday.

Blinken, speaking on the sidelines of a Group of Seven Foreign Ministers meeting in Japan, said close consultations had been held on the fighting, including with partners in the Arab world and Africa and with international organisations.