Several feared dead after two US army helicopters crash during training in Kentucky

The governor of Kentucky said on Thursday fatalities were expected after two US Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a routine training mission over the state late on Wednesday.

The status of the crew members was not immediately known, the US Army's Fort Campbell said in a statement, without providing the number of people who were on board.

"We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash, and fatalities are expected," governor Andy Beshear said in a post on Twitter, adding that local authorities and emergency services were responding to the accident.