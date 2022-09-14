Solar bitcoin mine plan divides villagers in El Salvador

When residents learned of plans for a $200-million solar energy plant to mine bitcoin in their village in northern El Salvador, some saw opportunities for jobs, infrastructure investment, or simply to get their homes connected to power.

As the country marks a bumpy year since it made the digital coin legal tender, some hope the complex offers a brighter future while others have raised environmental concerns and doubts over whether locals will benefit.

"When you're a certain age, you see that no one ever gives anything away without later taking advantage of the people they give it to," said Luis Alonzo Valle, a 66-year-old subsistence farmer.

El Salvador - one of the poorest countries in Latin America - last year became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender in an effort to boost the economy and help citizens save on remittance fee transfer charges.

The government has voiced support for the plans for a solar energy farm powering a bitcoin plant in El Gavilan village, within the rural municipality of Nueva Concepcion.

Officials say it will bring investment into the poor farming community and fulfil one of the Bitcoin Law's goals of lifting Salvadorans out of poverty, adding that the solar farm can also help produce power for the national grid.

Details remain scant: the project was announced in June by Milena Mayorga, the Salvadoran ambassador to the United States, who said Josue Lopez - a Switzerland-based Salvadoran investor - was investing some $200 million.

"It is an honour to be able to direct this project ... I owe myself to El Salvador, and all the investments of my fund will be for the purpose of benefiting our beautiful country," Lopez said in response on Twitter.

In separate posts, he said his companies and business partners were spending $15 million on proof-of-concept projects around renewables and bitcoin in El Salvador that, once proved successful, should open up access to $200 million in funding.

Raul Pena, the mayor of Nueva Concepcion, supports the project as a way to make up for budget cuts. He said that Lopez had got in touch with him and promised the area would get new roads and power connections to homes.

"If we saw it as something that would harm us, then we would be the first to oppose it," Pena said.

"We see it as more of a benefit."