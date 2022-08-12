Flush with wins, finally COVID-free, Biden to hit the road ahead of US midterms

The White House in the past has promised other media blitzes as Biden's team sought to highlight last year's COVID-19 economic stimulus package, push for infrastructure and other domestic spending plans and convince Americans that the economy was on the right track.

Critics inside the Democratic Party have said those efforts fell short or were sidelined by other events.

"The White House has an impressive track record, but unfortunately many Americans don't know about it - and that's a problem," said a senior Democratic official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Republicans are hoping to ride voter discontent with inflation to victory in November, and they have history on their side. Usually the party that controls the White House loses seats in Congress in the first midterm elections after a presidential election, like this one.

Political analysts have said Republicans are poised to win a majority in the House, but the race for control of the Senate appears much closer. Republican control of one or both chambers could thwart much of Biden's legislative agenda for the second half of his four-year term.

Democratic victories in recent weeks on major legislative priorities, as well as falling gasoline prices and tempered inflation, have given Biden and his team hope that voters will not turn their backs on the party in November.