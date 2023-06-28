Over half of Americans have faced online hate, survey finds

Over half of Americans surveyed in the last year reported facing online harassment and hate during their lifetime, including more than 75% of transgender responders, advocacy group Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said on Wednesday.

ADL's fifth such annual survey showed that reports of online hate and harassment over the last 12 months increased within almost every demographic group.

About 52% of the survey responders reported having faced online harassment, compared to 40% in the survey's previous year.

"We're confronted with record levels of hate across the internet, hate that too often turns into real violence and danger in our communities," said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, urging tech and social media platforms to do more to tackle online hate.