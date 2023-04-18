US confirms it killed senior Islamic State leader in Syria raid

A US helicopter raid on northern Syria on Monday killed a senior Islamic State leader accused of planning attacks in the Middle East and Europe, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The statement said the raid targeted Abd-al-Hadi Mahmud al-Haji Ali and was initiated after gathering intelligence that Islamic State was plotting to kidnap officials abroad.

"Though degraded, ISIS (Islamic State) remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East," General Michael Kurilla, who heads the US Central Command, said in an earlier statement.