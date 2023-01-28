    বাংলা

    US House panel to vote next month on TikTok ban

    The measure will aim to give the White House the legal tools to ban popular social media app over US national security concerns

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Jan 2023, 07:06 PM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2023, 07:06 PM

    The House Foreign Affairs Committee plans to hold a vote next month on a bill aimed at blocking the use of China's popular social media app TikTok in the United States, the committee confirmed Friday.

    The measure, planned by the panel's chair Representative Michael McCaul, would aim to give the White House the legal tools to ban TikTok over US national security concerns. Then-President Donald Trump in 2020 sought to bar new US users from downloading TikTok but the bid was blocked by judges. The Biden administration in June 2021 formally abandoned that effort.

