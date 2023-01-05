McCarthy fails for second day to win US House speaker vote

Republicans in the House of Representatives failed for a second straight day to elect a leader on Wednesday, as a faction of holdouts repeatedly defied former President Donald Trump's call to unite behind his ally Kevin McCarthy.

After three failed votes and a round of closed-door talks, McCarthy appeared no closer to securing the post of House speaker, a powerful job second in the line of succession to the presidency.

Lawmakers voted to go home for the evening and try again at 12 pm (1700 GMT) on Thursday.

The stalemate raised questions about Republicans' ability to govern over the coming two years as they stumbled over what is usually a routine vote at the outset of a legislative session.

House members must first name a leader before swearing in individual members and taking up legislative business.

McCarthy, from California, has served as the top House Republican since 2019 and led his party's successful effort to win control of the chamber in the 2022 midterm elections.