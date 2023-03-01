Ghislaine Maxwell seeks to throw out sex trafficking conviction in Epstein case

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has asked a US appeals court to throw out her conviction for helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, saying a slew of errors marred her trial and prosecutors made her a scapegoat because the financier was dead.

"The government prosecuted Ms Maxwell as a proxy for Jeffrey Epstein" to satisfy "public outrage" over the case, Maxwell's lawyers said in a Tuesday night filing with the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan.

Maxwell's lawyers offered several arguments for dismissing the case or giving their client a new trial, including that she was immune from prosecution, prosecutors waited too long to charge her, and one of her jurors was biased.

A spokesman for US Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan declined to comment.

Maxwell, 61, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after a Manhattan jury convicted her in December 2021 on five charges for recruiting and grooming four girls for abuse by Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

Epstein killed himself at age 66 in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019, one month after being charged with sex trafficking.