US starts new round of audit inspections on China firms

US inspectors have started a fresh round of routine checks on Wall Street-listed Chinese companies' audits in Hong Kong in recent weeks, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The latest inspections, led by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), a US audit watchdog, are part of an agreement signed between Washington and Beijing last year.

The source told Reuters the latest visit would continue field work from a previous trip by PCAOB officials in March, which Reuters reported earlier. The source requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to media.

The PCAOB said in December it had full access to inspect and investigate US-listed Chinese companies for the first time, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies would be kicked off Wall Street stock exchanges.