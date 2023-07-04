Four killed, four wounded in US shooting

Four people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Monday night in Philadelphia, and a suspect was taken into custody, local news media outlets reported, citing police.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to Reuters by email there were "multiple gunshot victims" but said no further details were immediately available.

Around 8:40 pm, roughly 10 minutes after shots rang out, police officers reported they had apprehended a male suspect wearing a ballistic vest and had recovered a rifle and handgun in a nearby alleyway, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.