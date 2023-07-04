    বাংলা

    Four killed, four wounded in US shooting

    The shooting came a day after two people were shot dead and 28 others injured in the state of Maryland

    Reuters
    Published : 4 July 2023, 03:14 AM
    Updated : 4 July 2023, 03:14 AM

    Four people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Monday night in Philadelphia, and a suspect was taken into custody, local news media outlets reported, citing police.

    A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to Reuters by email there were "multiple gunshot victims" but said no further details were immediately available.

    Around 8:40 pm, roughly 10 minutes after shots rang out, police officers reported they had apprehended a male suspect wearing a ballistic vest and had recovered a rifle and handgun in a nearby alleyway, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

    Both the Inquirer and Philadelphia television WPVI, an ABC News affiliate, reported two of the people shot were juveniles, but it was not clear whether they were among the dead.

    Details of the July Fourth-eve gun violence were sketchy, but the shooting was reported to have erupted in the Kingsessing section of southwest Philadelphia, less than a mile (1.5 km) from the Schuykill River that flows through Pennsylvania's most populous city.

    WPVI video footage from the scene of the shooting showed several police squad cars parked near an intersection, lights flashing in the darkness, with portions of the street cordoned off with yellow and red crime-scene tape.

    The shooting came a day after two people were shot dead and 28 others injured, about half of them children, in a hail of gunfire at an outdoor neighborhood block party in Baltimore, Maryland. Police said they were still seeking multiple suspects in that shooting.

    RELATED STORIES
    The flag of Saudi Arabia flies above the Saudi Arabia embassy near the Watergate Complex in Washington, US, Feb 26, 2021.
    Armed man killed in gunfire near US consulate in Saudi Arabia
    A Nepalese worker in the consulate's private security guards was injured and subsequently died
    Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen delivers remarks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a media appearance before a bilateral meeting at the US State Department in Washington, US, Feb 13, 2023.
    EU should not 'lower the bar' to take in Ukraine: Denmark
    The EU risks ‘importing instability if it relaxes its standards on democracy and corruption to hasten the accession of Ukraine, Dutch finance minister said
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends the Oakland County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner in Novi, Michigan, US, Jun 25, 2023.
    Trump team lobbying for rule changes to boost his 2024 chances
    The former US president is leveraging his connections to loyalists in key primary states to lobby for voting rules and dates that could cement his front-runner status in the race
    FILE PHOTO: Jikany Nuer White Army fighters holds their weapons in Upper Nile State, South Sudan Feb 10, 2014.
    20 killed in fighting in Sudan displaced people’s camp
    Tensions started rising last week when women from different groups tussled at a water point in the camp in Upper Nile State's capital Malakal

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan