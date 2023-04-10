Canada's budget measures brighten funding prospects for critical miners

Canada's move to expand the investment tax credit for mining companies to align it with policies in the United States is accelerating funding talks for critical miners, company executives told Reuters.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government proposed a 30% investment tax credit for expenses related to the exploration of critical minerals in the latest budget announced last month. This incentive also covers investors planning to buy shares in certain critical mining companies such as those in the exploration of lithium brine.

Company executives say the new measures would help bring in new equity investors who stayed away from the mining sector due to volatile capital market conditions. An early-stage exploration project typically needs between C$10 million ($7.4 million) to C$25 million, according to industry estimates.

"These provisions are going to be of huge help to attract investments," said Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel Company Inc.