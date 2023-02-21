Death toll from Brazil rains hits 40; Lula calls for safer housing

Sao Sebastiao was the epicenter of the flooding as 39 of the deaths were reported there, but heavy rainfall also affected nearby towns such as Ilhabela, Caraguatatuba and Ubatuba, where one casualty was reported, according to the Sao Paulo state government.

More than 2,000 people have been forced from their homes after rains of more than 600 millimeters (23.62 inches) pounded the coast of Brazil's richest state, the government said, adding that was the highest cumulative figure ever in Brazil.

"It had been raining since Friday. The landslide reached one of the walls of our building, my mother's and brother's vehicles were damaged," said Ligia Carla Samia, who was rescued by helicopter. "It was like an avalanche. Thank God we survived."

Many others remained stranded with roads blocked by landslides.

"At some points we don't even know what's left of the Rio-Santos highway," Freitas said after his meeting with Lula, referring to the main road linking the region's towns. "We even raise the possibility that it collapsed, that the highway no longer exists."

He declared three days of mourning in the state and a 180-day state of calamity for six towns after the disaster, the latest in a series of recent natural disasters in Brazil.

More than 200 people were killed by mudslides and floods in the colonial-era city of Petropolis near Rio de Janeiro roughly a year ago. The states of Bahia and Santa Catarina also suffered from similar disasters recently.