US special counsel seeks delay to start of Trump documents trial until Dec

But Smith, in the filing, said the Aug 14 date "would deny counsel for the defendant or the attorney for the Government the reasonable time necessary for effective preparation."

Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination for president for the 2024 election, was arraigned in federal court in Miami last week, during which he pleaded not guilty to charges he unlawfully kept national security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them.

The case will need to proceed under a strict and meticulous set of rules set forth in a law known as the Classified Information Procedures Act, which aims to protect classified evidence and manage how such records can be disclosed.