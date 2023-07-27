Publishers, booksellers sue Texas over public school book ban

A coalition of booksellers, authors and publishers has sued Texas seeking to block a new state law that bans "sexually explicit" books from public schools.

The law, which was passed by the Republican-controlled legislature in May and is set to take effect in September, requires sellers to rate books based on their references to sex and empowers the Texas Education Agency to review those ratings. Vendors that do not participate will be barred from selling any books to Texas schools.

Any books rated explicit cannot be sold to public schools and must be recalled from libraries.

The law is one of several passed in Republican-controlled states seeking to restrict books that conservatives say contain age-inappropriate content on topics such as sex, LGBTQ issues and race. Critics argue the bans are too subjective and amount to politically driven censorship.