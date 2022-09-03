FBI found more than 11,000 government records at Trump's Florida home





In the interview, Barr added that he saw no "legitimate reason" for Trump having documents at his Florida estate if they were classified.



He added, "I frankly am sceptical of this claim (by Trump) that 'I declassified everything.' Because frankly I think it's highly improbable and second, if he sort of stood over scores of boxes not really knowing what was in them and said 'I hereby declassify everything in here,' that would be such an abuse, show such recklessness that it's almost worse than taking the documents."



One of the records, released on Friday, provides a little more detail about the 33 boxes and other items the FBI found inside Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, as part of its ongoing criminal investigation into whether he illegally retained national defence information and tried to obstruct the probe.



It shows that documents with classification markings were at times co-mingled with other items such as books, magazines and newspaper clippings.



Also found were unspecified gifts and clothing items.



Of the more than 11,000 government records and photos, 18 were labelled as "top secret," 54 were labelled "secret" and 31 were labelled "confidential," according to a Reuters tally of the government's inventory.



"Top secret" is the highest classification level, reserved for the country's most closely held secrets.



There were also 90 empty folders, 48 of which were marked "classified," while others indicated that they should be returned to staff secretary/military aide.



It is not clear why the folders were empty, or whether any records could be missing.

