Possibility of Trump's arrest builds sympathy among his supporters

The possibility that Donald Trump may be charged for allegedly covering up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 campaign is garnering sympathy for the Republican former president, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu said on Sunday.

Trump, whose supporters stormed the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, to try to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat, said in a social media post on Saturday that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday- citing leaks from the Manhattan district attorney's office - and called on people to protest. He did not discuss the possible charges in his post.

"It's building a lot of sympathy for the former president," Sununu told CNN's "State of the Union" program, saying he spoke to some people on Sunday who were not "big Trump supporters but they all said ... they felt he was being attacked."