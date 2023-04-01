US Republicans defend Trump by attacking criminal justice system

Critics warn that the present partisan rhetoric could shake public trust in courts by undermining the institutional legitimacy of the criminal justice system.

"Trump's indictment is the culmination of 6 years of the Democrats weaponizing law enforcement to target and persecute their political enemies. Dictatorships operate like this – the US is supposed to be different," tweeted Senator Ted Cruz, a hardline Republican who voted to overturn 2020 election results.

Trump says he is innocent of the expected New York charges - which revolve around hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. Details of the charges are as yet unclear.

He says the investigation and three other probes involving his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat and his retention of classified documents after leaving the White House are all politically motivated.

Most Democrats have warned against challenging the legitimacy of the institutions of government in defence of Trump, who routinely pushed up against the guard rails of democracy during his four years in the White House and was twice impeached by Congress.