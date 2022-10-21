US judge blocks New York from banning guns in church

A federal judge on Thursday barred the state of New York, at least for now, from enforcing the part of a closely watched gun law that bans firearms from churches or other places of worship.

The ruling marks the latest victory for gun owners in a tug-of-war with the state of New York over its strict new statute, which as of Sept 1 makes obtaining a license more difficult and prohibits firearms in a long list of "sensitive" public and private places.

Places of worship are among those places where guns were forbidden. Two church leaders sued last week, saying that such a constraint ran counter to the gun rights spelled out in the Second Amendment of the US Constitution.