US diplomatic convoy fired on in Sudan, prompting warning from Blinken

The incident prompted a direct warning from Blinken, who separately telephoned RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, and Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to tell them that any danger posed to American diplomats was unacceptable.

"We have deep concerns about the overall security environment," Blinken said at a press conference in Japan where he attended a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers.