In Maui, Biden sees 'long road' ahead in recovering from deadly wildfires

Biden, wearing an ornate lei, later told 400 people at a community event that featured traditional music and heartfelt speeches by local leaders: "Jill and I are here to grieve with you but also we want you to know the entire country is here for you.”

He emphasized repeatedly that the rebuilding would follow the wishes of the people of Lahaina and lauded the strong sense of community he had seen during his visit.

"It’s going to be a long road," he said, noting the symbolism of an historic banyan tree where he spoke earlier that was damaged but survived the fires.

"I know it's a metaphor, but that's you. That's who you are. There’s no quit in Hawaii, there’s no quit in America, there’s no quit in us."

In both remarks, the president shared his own grief when a vehicle accident killed his first wife and young daughter, and said he recognized what Maui people were feeling -- "that hollow feeling you have in your chest like you’re being sucked into a black hole."

Green thanked Biden for his help and praised what he called the unprecedented speed of the federal response.

SHAKAS, MIDDLE FINGERS

Biden, who interrupted a vacation in California to visit Maui, spoke after a helicopter tour with first lady Jill Biden, the governor and lawmakers from the Kahului airport, along the coast to the ruins of Lahaina.

In Lahaina, his motorcade passed blackened neighborhoods interspersed with untouched areas across the highway from the blue sea.

Many onlookers greeted the Bidens with the shaka, a hand gesture of thumb and little finger extended that signals aloha, a Hawaiian word that is often used as a greeting. A handful of other people held up raised middle fingers.

Biden, who is seeking re-election in 2024, has been criticized by some Republicans and others for his initial response to the Maui fires. Biden said on Aug. 10 he would expand federal aid to Hawaii and promised help to anyone who needed it. He went several days without speaking about the tragedy while vacationing at his Delaware beach house.

Democratic Senator Brian Schatz told reporters that Biden had instructed his entire cabinet to help Maui "restore some sense of normalcy over time," and understood the island would need federal resources for the long haul, not just a few weeks.

He said local resident were angry, and “the frustration is understandable” given lives lost and homes destroyed, but everyone was striking a bipartisan tone with regard to federal assistance from Washington.

Biden's homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall told reporters that the president had been told that all the remains of people killed in the blazes may not be identified.

She said Biden was always focused on “the human experience” during disasters like this, a fact evident at the community gathering, where Biden hugged local leaders and offered to speak with anyone interested. "I really care," he said.

Sherwood-Randall said the president was also concerned about the need to remove hazardous waste from the affected area, adding that the Environmental Protection Agency would come and assess what was needed after the remains recovery effort was completed. "Recovery on this scale takes years. It’s not months," she said.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told reporters Monday she has provided Biden with regular updates and he is "satisfied" with the response. The president on Monday appointed FEMA Region 9 administrator Bob Fenton as the chief federal response coordinator of a long-term federal recovery effort.

The wind-whipped firestorm that raged through Lahaina in west Maui killed at least 114 people and the death toll is still mounting. The number of people officially believed missing is now 850, down from over 2,000, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said overnight on Facebook.