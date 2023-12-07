Las Vegas campus shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect

A lone shooter opened fire on the main campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Wednesday, killing three people and wounding a fourth before the suspect was shot dead by police, authorities said at a news briefing hours afterward.

Police declined to publicly identify the assailant, going so far as to avoid any mention of the suspect's gender, nor did they give any information about the four victims struck by gunfire - three fatally - or their connection to the university.

The surviving gunshot victim was listed in stable condition, according to Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

He said several other people suffered panic attacks during the pandemonium, and a number of officers were treated for minor injuries sustained during a search of the sprawling campus for any additional victims or suspects. None were found.

No mention was made of a possible motive for the violence, and police did not disclose the type of firearm used.