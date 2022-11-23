US appeals court grills Trump lawyer in seized documents dispute

Judges on an Atlanta-based federal appeals court signalled sympathy on Tuesday toward the US Justice Department's bid to reverse the appointment of an independent arbiter to vet documents seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida home as they posed tough questions to the former president's lawyer.

A three-judge panel of the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in the department's challenge to a judge's September appointment of a "special master" to review the documents and consider whether some should be walled off from an ongoing criminal investigation. The department is also seeking immediate access to all of the seized documents.

It was one of a series of legal woes that Trump faced on Tuesday, a week after launching a fresh run for the White House, including the US Supreme Court clearing the way for a Democratic-led congressional committee to get access to his tax returns.

Trump lawyer James Trusty told the judges in Atlanta that Trump's status as a former president made the documents dispute an unusual case that required a special master's review.