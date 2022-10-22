Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to Category 4 as it barrels toward Mexico's Pacific coast

Roslyn was forecast to pick up strength as it moves parallel to the southwestern coast of Mexico through midday Saturday before making landfall along the coast of Nayarit state Sunday morning, bringing damaging winds and a major storm surge, the NHC said.

Nayarit is home to popular beach destinations like Sayulita and Punta Mita.

Although some weakening was possible beginning on Saturday night, Roslyn was expected to still be near or at major hurricane strength when it makes landfall, the Miami-based forecaster said.