    বাংলা

    Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to Category 4 as it barrels toward Mexico's Pacific coast

    The hurricane intensifies to a powerful Category 4 storm and is expected to keep strengthening as it churns toward tourist zones along Mexico's Pacific coast

    Reuters
    Published : 22 Oct 2022, 05:42 PM
    Updated : 22 Oct 2022, 05:42 PM

    Hurricane Roslyn intensified to a powerful Category 4 storm on Saturday and was expected to keep strengthening as it churned toward tourist zones along Mexico's Pacific coast with expected landfall by Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

    Roslyn was forecast to pick up strength as it moves parallel to the southwestern coast of Mexico through midday Saturday before making landfall along the coast of Nayarit state Sunday morning, bringing damaging winds and a major storm surge, the NHC said.

    Nayarit is home to popular beach destinations like Sayulita and Punta Mita.

    Although some weakening was possible beginning on Saturday night, Roslyn was expected to still be near or at major hurricane strength when it makes landfall, the Miami-based forecaster said.

    Maximum sustained winds increased to near 130 mph (215 km), and rainfall of 4 to 8 inches was expected on the upper coast of Colima, Jalisco and western Nayarit.

    "Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding and possible landslides in areas of rugged terrain over coastal southwestern and west-central Mexico," the NHC said.

    Preparations to protect life and property "should be rushed to completion" for areas under hurricane warnings along the Jalisco and Nayarit coastlines from Playa Perula to El Roblito, it said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A data centre complex in Prince William County, Virginia, sits near the Great Oak community, seen in October 2022. John Biess/Handout via
    Americans on alert as data centres near their neighbourhoods
    Officials are scrambling to find ways to balance the potential revenue gains with concerns over land use, noise, and the added drain on water supplies
    An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, comes in for landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York, US, Mar 12, 2019.
    Passengers in Boeing 737 MAX crashes are 'crime victims': US Judge
    Three hundred forty-six people would not have lost their lives in the crashes had Boeing not committed its crime, defrauding the Federal Aviation Administration, US judge Reed O'Connor ruled
    A sign similar to what is to be placed in the Times Square "gun free zone" is seen after a news conference with New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams regarding new gun laws in New York, US, August 31, 2022.
    Judge blocks NY from banning guns in church
    The ruling marks the latest victory for gun owners in a tug-of-war with the state of New York over its strict new statute
    Elon Musk's Twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022.
    US weighs security reviews for Musk deals
    An element of Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal which could trigger a review is the presence of foreign investors in his consortium

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher