Two dead in Mexico after Storm Roslyn dumps heavy rains, flooding

Two people died on Sunday from destruction caused by Tropical Storm Roslyn after it made landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast as a powerful hurricane before weakening farther inland, authorities said.

A 74-year-old man was killed in the town of Mexcaltitan de Santiago Ixcuintla when a beam fell on his head, Nayarit state's Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection said. A 39-year-old woman died when a fence collapsed in the state's Rosamorada district.

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Roslyn hit land as a Category 3 hurricane at 5:20 am local time (1120 GMT) near Santa Cruz in northern Nayarit, a Pacific coastal state home to popular tourist beaches like Sayulita and Punta Mita.