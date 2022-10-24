    বাংলা

    Two dead in Mexico after Storm Roslyn dumps heavy rains, flooding

    A 74-year-old man was killed when a beam fell on his head while a 39-year-old woman died when a fence collapsed

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Oct 2022, 05:35 AM
    Updated : 24 Oct 2022, 05:35 AM

    Two people died on Sunday from destruction caused by Tropical Storm Roslyn after it made landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast as a powerful hurricane before weakening farther inland, authorities said.

    A 74-year-old man was killed in the town of Mexcaltitan de Santiago Ixcuintla when a beam fell on his head, Nayarit state's Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection said. A 39-year-old woman died when a fence collapsed in the state's Rosamorada district.

    According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Roslyn hit land as a Category 3 hurricane at 5:20 am local time (1120 GMT) near Santa Cruz in northern Nayarit, a Pacific coastal state home to popular tourist beaches like Sayulita and Punta Mita.

    By the afternoon, Roslyn was downgraded to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds decreasing to near 45 miles per hour (75 km per hour), the NHC said.

    Roslyn was forecast to become a tropical depression by Sunday evening and dissipate overnight or early Monday.

    Images from Nayarit after Roslyn made landfall showed cars submerged in water and homes with major damage to roofs and outdoor coverings. Emergency officials were dispatched to the most affected areas, the state's civil security agency said on Twitter.

    Only minor damage was reported in neighboring Jalisco, according to the state's governor. The busy international Puerto Vallarta airport resumed all operations.

    Some people who evacuated had returned to their homes. Officials were working to restore power in areas that experienced outages.

    Beaches along the coast remained closed. The NHC warned of swells that were "likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

    Heavy rainfall was expected to continue in some areas of the storm's path, the NHC said. Rain could lead to flash flooding and landslides in areas of rugged terrain, the center warned.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden listens to a guest doctor speak during a meeting of the Reproductive Healthcare Access Task Force in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US, October 4, 2022.
    Judge me by energy level, not age: Biden
    The US president, who will turn 80 next month, says he is in good health and is still functioning well both physically and mentally
    A general view shows damage in the town of Teacapan near the southern tip of Sinaloa state, after Hurricane Willa hit Mexico, Oct 24, 2018.
    Hurricane Roslyn strengthens as it barrels toward Mexico
    The hurricane intensifies to a powerful Category 4 storm and is expected to keep strengthening as it churns toward tourist zones along Mexico's Pacific coast
    A data centre complex in Prince William County, Virginia, sits near the Great Oak community, seen in October 2022. John Biess/Handout via
    Americans on alert as data centres near their neighbourhoods
    Officials are scrambling to find ways to balance the potential revenue gains with concerns over land use, noise, and the added drain on water supplies
    An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, comes in for landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York, US, Mar 12, 2019.
    Passengers in Boeing 737 MAX crashes are 'crime victims': US Judge
    Three hundred forty-six people would not have lost their lives in the crashes had Boeing not committed its crime, defrauding the Federal Aviation Administration, US judge Reed O'Connor ruled

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher