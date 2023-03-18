From the US to Brazil, women evade abortion pill restrictions

LEGAL PILL BATTLES

Conservative US lawmakers are increasingly focused on cutting access to abortion pills, even as demand rises from pregnant people who would otherwise often have to travel hundreds of miles to reach a state where terminations are legal.

"We now have not just single states where access to abortion is denied but now blocks of the country where there is no access," said Abigail Aiken, associate professor and reproductive rights researcher at the University of Texas at Austin, in a state with a near-total abortion ban.

A complicated patchwork of state laws, along with a rapidly shifting legal landscape and legal gray areas, mean people seeking an abortion are often unsure about their rights.

Texas, which in 2021 passed a 6-week abortion ban in defiance of Roe, is regarded by US abortion rights activists as a bellwether in the fight to restrict abortion and is a focal point of legal battles.

On Mar 9, a Texas man filed a wrongful death lawsuit accusing three women of helping his ex-wife obtain abortion pills. A state law makes it illegal to "aid or abet" abortions.

The state's lawmakers have introduced legislation to force internet providers to block websites that supply abortion pills or provide information on how to get an abortion.

Rights advocates are increasingly concerned about states' efforts to prosecute patients who are traveling across state lines to get abortions or take pills at home.

However, state pharmaceutical regulators have said they have no effective way of tracking online orders from outside the United States.

To evade restrictions, some people are using a telemedicine service in another state and a mail forwarding service to get pills mailed to their home or general delivery address.