    বাংলা

    US FDA approves first oral treatment for cats with a type of diabetes

    An estimated 600,000 cats in the United States are diagnosed with diabetes and research shows nearly 125,000 cats go untreated due to the complexity of today's options

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Dec 2022, 10:46 AM
    Updated : 10 Dec 2022, 10:46 AM

    The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Elanco Animal Health Inc's drug for cats with a type of diabetes, making it the first oral drug to be approved for the disease in animals.

    Bexacat helps improve glycemic control in otherwise healthy cats with diabetes mellitus not previously treated with insulin.

    The animal healthcare company expects the drug will be available to US veterinarians in the first quarter of 2023, Michael Breer, Elanco's senior director for US pet health consulting veterinarians, said in an email.

    An estimated 600,000 cats in the United States are diagnosed with diabetes and research shows nearly 125,000 cats go untreated due to the complexity of today's options, Breer said.

    Cats with diabetes mellitus often require lifelong therapy and are traditionally treated with a combination of insulin and proper diet. Without proper treatment, cats with the disease show symptoms of increased thirst and urine output, weight loss and higher appetite.

    Bexacat comes with a boxed warning regarding the critical need for appropriate patient selection and the potential for certain adverse reactions such as ketoacidosis, a potentially fatal problem that causes the body to start breaking down fat at a very fast rate.

    All cats that receive Bexacat should have blood tests at regular intervals after starting the treatment to help mitigate potential safety concerns of the drug, the health regulator said.

    Data from two field studies showed that the drug was over 80% effective in improving glycemic control in cats suffering from the disease.

    The drug should not be used in cats that have previously been treated with insulin, receiving insulin, or have insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus, as serious adverse reactions can occur, according to the FDA.

    RELATED STORIES
    Farmer Ignacio Bastanchuri, 65, sips mate drink as he walks past by a cow that died from the drought caused by the climate phenomenon La Nina, at a farm in Navarro, in Buenos Aires province, Argentina Dec 5, 2022.
    Arid wheat fields and dead cows: a snapshot of Argentina's worst drought in decades
    The drought in Argentina has led to sharp cuts to the country's wheat harvest forecast and is threatening to derail corn and soy too
    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during the change of presidential guard ceremony, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 16, 2021.
    Brazil's Bolsonaro ends post-election silence
    He has not recognised Lula's victory in the October elections and his silence encouraged supporters to continue demonstrations outside army bases
    Ramesh Balwani, former president and chief operating officer (COO) of Theranos and ex-boyfriend of founder Elizabeth Holmes, leaves after the opening day of his federal trial for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud was postponed due to COVID-19 exposure in the courtroom in San Jose, California, US Mar 16, 2022.
    Ex-Theranos president sentenced to nearly 13 years for fraud
    Prosecutors said Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani conspired with Elizabeth Holmes to deceive investors into believing the company could accurately run a broad array of medical diagnostic tests from a small amou ...
    Flags of Taiwan and US are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018.
    US military bill features up to $10b to boost Taiwan
    China considers Taiwan its territory and has never renounced using force to bring it under its control

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher