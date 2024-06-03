Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 03, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Mexico's Sheinbaum seen winning landslide, set to be first female president

Pollster Parametria forecast Sheinbaum winning a landslide 56% of the vote, according to their exit polls, with opposition candidate Xochitl Galvezat 30%

Mexico's Sheinbaum seen winning landslide, set to be first female
Claudia Sheinbaum, presidential candidate of the ruling MORENA party, arrives at a poling station to vote in the general elections, in Mexico City, Mexico June 2, 2024. REUTERS

Kylie Madry and Valentine Hilaire

Reuters

Published : 03 Jun 2024, 10:31 AM

Updated : 03 Jun 2024, 10:31 AM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
Heat wave kills at least 56 in India  from March-May
Heat wave kills at least 56 in India  from March-May
MP Anar murder: Arrest warrant issued against Siam
MP Anar murder: Arrest warrant issued against Siam
Sheinbaum wins Mexican presidency: electoral institute
Sheinbaum wins Mexican presidency: electoral institute
Muslim schools caught up in France's fight against Islamism
Muslim schools caught up in France's fight against Islamism
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More