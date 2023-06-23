James Cameron says he wishes he'd sounded alarm over lost submersible

Cameron said his sources reported similar information and he knew the submersible was lost from the start of the four-day ordeal, suspecting it imploded at the time the Titan's mother ship lost communications with and tracking of the submersible one hour and 45 minutes into the mission.

"We got confirmation within an hour that there had been a loud bang at the same time that the sub comms were lost. A loud bang on the hydrophone. Loss of transponder. Loss of comms. I knew what happened. The sub imploded," Cameron said. He added that he told colleagues in an email on Monday, "We've lost some friends," and, "It's on the bottom in pieces right now."

The five who died mark the first deep-sea fatalities for the industry, Cameron said.

The industry standard is to make pressure hulls out of contiguous materials such as steel, titanium, ceramic or acrylic, which are better for conducting tests, Cameron said.

"We celebrate innovation, right? But you shouldn't be using an experimental vehicle for paying passengers that aren't themselves deep ocean engineers," Cameron said.

Cameron said both the Titanic and the Titan tragedies were preceded by unheeded warnings. In the Titanic's case, the captain sped across the Atlantic on a moonless night despite being told about icebergs.

"Here were are again," Cameron said. "And at the same place. Now there's one wreck lying next to the other wreck for the same damn reason."