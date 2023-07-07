Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'

PFAS are water resistant, meaning they do not break down in the environment and last in human bodies for years. Developed in the 1940s with the creation of Teflon, a non-stick cookware coating, today they are used in everything from clothing to plastic products.

Previous studies have measured PFAS in ground water, reservoirs and water treatment plants. But analysing tap water allows for a more accurate assessment of what people are drinking, said Kelly Smalling, a USGS hydrologist who led the research.

Exposure to high levels of PFAS can disrupt hormones, disturb liver function, increase the risk of kidney or testicular cancer, reduce birth weight in infants and compromise the health of pregnant women, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Tests exist for a fraction of the 12,000 known types of PFAS. The study samples, which came from public supplies and private wells between 2016 and 2021, were tested for 32 types.

There was no difference in PFAS exposure between samples from private wells and the public supply, which "was very surprising,” Smalling said.

Public water supplies are regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency while private wells are not.