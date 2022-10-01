    বাংলা

    Flooding in western Venezuela kills at least eight

    Published : 1 Oct 2022, 12:37 PM
    Updated : 1 Oct 2022, 12:37 PM

    Venezuelan authorities said they had recovered eight bodies on Friday after days of intense rains swelled rivers and unleashed flash floods, leaving at least three others missing.

    The victims were among a group of ten people in the western state of Tachira who were swept away from an improvised camp where they were holding a religious gathering in the town of Lobatera, authorities said.

    Four of the victims were minors, civil protection service officials for the western state of Tachira said on Instagram.

    The other two members of the ten-person group remain missing, in addition to a 35-year-old farmer in nearby ​​San Jose de El Cobre who was driving his motorcycle when a river overflowed on Thursday. Authorities said they recovered the motorcycle.

    Various areas through Venezuela's western and central regions have been impacted by heavy rainfall for at least a week.

    In the northwestern city of Barquisimeto, video showed roadways transformed into rivers as drivers navigated waters that partially submerged their vehicles.

