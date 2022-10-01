Flooding in western Venezuela kills at least eight

Venezuelan authorities said they had recovered eight bodies on Friday after days of intense rains swelled rivers and unleashed flash floods, leaving at least three others missing.

The victims were among a group of ten people in the western state of Tachira who were swept away from an improvised camp where they were holding a religious gathering in the town of Lobatera, authorities said.

Four of the victims were minors, civil protection service officials for the western state of Tachira said on Instagram.