California dance hall shooting death toll rises as authorities identify victims

The Los Angeles county coroner's office on Monday began identifying the 11 people killed in the Lunar New Year massacre inside a popular dance parlour in Monterey Park, California.

Ten victims died at the scene of the Saturday shooting. Authorities on Monday said an 11th person, a woman in her 70s, died while being treated at a local hospital.

The coroner's office confirmed the names of four victims. Three women - My Nhan, 65, Lilan Li, 63, and Xiujuan Yu, 57 - were among the patrons who died in Saturday's shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio. The fourth named victim was Valentino Alvero, 68.